Saudi Crown Prince refuses joint strikes with Israel against Houthis

·55·World
Saudi Crown Prince refuses joint strikes with Israel against Houthis

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has officially rejected an initiative put forward by Israel to conduct joint military operations against the Houthis in Yemen. According to classified details released by Israel's influential newspaper Haaretz, Benjamin Netanyahu's government sought Riyadh's consent for military operations in the Red Sea through Washington's mediation, but Riyadh flatly turned down the proposal.

This decision by the Kingdom's leadership is explained as an effort to preserve the geopolitical balance in the region and safeguard its influence among Muslim nations.

Netanyahu's attempt through Washington

According to Haaretz, the negotiations and attempts unfolded as follows:

  • Joint operations plan: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to secure Riyadh's agreement to ensure the participation of the Israel Defense Forces in operations against the Houthis in Yemeni territory and the Red Sea basin;

  • US mediation: Tel Aviv tried to convey this proposal to Saudi Arabia not directly, but through Washington's diplomatic channels, approaching it as an ally;

  • Firm refusal: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman strongly refused to participate in any military coalition or coordinated strikes with Israel.

The Prince's main reasons: Prestige in the Islamic world and internal risk

A number of strategic factors led the Saudi heir to the throne to reject this proposal:

  • Position in the Islamic world: The Kingdom's participation in military actions alongside Israel against a Muslim country could deal an irreparable blow to Riyadh's leadership prestige and status throughout the Islamic world;

  • Risk of internal public discontent: At a time when there is strong resistance to Israeli policies within the country and the Arab world, such a military step was assessed as carrying a high risk of triggering sharply negative reactions and unrest in Saudi society;

  • Regional stability: Saudi Arabia strives to maintain complex peace negotiations with the Houthis and avoid turning its territory back into a target for direct missile and drone attacks.

The Palestinian condition: When is normalization possible?

Against the backdrop of this refusal, Riyadh reaffirmed its unchanging official position regarding relations with Israel:

  • Demand for an independent Palestinian state: The Saudi Arabian leadership stated once again that the only way to establish any diplomatic ties and fully normalize relations with Israel is the official creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital;

  • No agreement without conditions: It was announced that no security or military alliance can be formed until the Palestinian issue is justly resolved.

This diplomatic step by Mohammed bin Salman once again proves that Saudi Arabia relies on its national interests and the solidarity of the Arab-Muslim world in its foreign policy, rather than on US and Israeli pressures.

Saudi ArabiaMohammed bin SalmanIsraelYemen
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Why did Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud go into hiding?Why did Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud go into hiding?13 October 09:13Houthis target Saudi capital for the 3rd time — Details of the Riyadh attackHouthis target Saudi capital for the 3rd time — Details of the Riyadh attack11 October 10:39Arab Coalition delivers crushing strikes on 82 Houthi military sites in YemenArab Coalition delivers crushing strikes on 82 Houthi military sites in Yemen8 October 16:49Mohammed bin Salman Strongly Condemns Attacks on Gaza and Violations at Al-Aqsa!Mohammed bin Salman Strongly Condemns Attacks on Gaza and Violations at Al-Aqsa!2 October 15:26Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia appeals to the militaryGrand Mufti of Saudi Arabia appeals to the military26 September 08:50Did the Houthis launch a drone at Mecca? Mohammed bin Salman visits Egypt to seek military aidDid the Houthis launch a drone at Mecca? Mohammed bin Salman visits Egypt to seek military aid16 September 09:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure