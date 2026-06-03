Uzbekistanis Arrested for Organizing Street Races in the US

·111·World
Uzbekistanis Arrested for Organizing Street Races in the US

During a raid against illegal street racing in Ohio, USA, a group of Uzbekistanis was arrested by law enforcement. The incident occurred near the famous Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

According to local outlet WCPO, stadium security reported to police around midnight that dangerous maneuvers and illegal races involving cars were taking place in the area.

Law enforcement officers arriving at the scene arrested six individuals. Court documents indicate that all of them are citizens of Uzbekistan.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Temur Nurmatov is accused of organizing illegal drag racing and trespassing on private property. He allegedly performed dangerous maneuvers in a Ford Mustang, leaving specific marks on the asphalt by spinning his tires.

It was reported that the police drone unit monitored him for nearly half an hour.

Additionally, 19-year-old Madina Esenova, 23-year-old Bekdillo Hamidullayev, 21-year-old Dilmurod Nurmatov, 28-year-old Ahmadjon Valiyev, and 23-year-old Mumtozaxon Zaburova are suspected of illegally entering the stadium grounds.

During the operation, five vehicles were impounded. Law enforcement also identified numerous tire marks left by dangerous donuts performed around the stadium gates.

The incident also drew the attention of city officials. Hours later, the Cincinnati City Council's Public Safety Committee approved a draft resolution proposing new strict measures against illegal street racing.

Under the proposal, participants in such races could face fines of $1,250 for a first offense and up to $2,500 for repeat violations. Additionally, confiscation of vehicles involved in the violations for up to six months is planned.

UzbekistanOhioCincinnatiPaycor StadiumFord MustangTemur Nurmatov
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Kamola Shuhratova
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