US President Donald Trump has caused a real storm on the international political stage with another explosive and unprecedentedly sharp statement! In an exclusive interview with the influential Time magazine, the head of the White House openly stated that the existence of his two most powerful allies in the Middle East — Saudi Arabia and the State of Israel — is directly tied to his personal authority.

According to Trump, if he had not come to power, these countries would have already been wiped off the map today. So, how does the American leader explain such a claim, and how have his words been received in diplomatic circles?

«They would have been wiped off the face of the earth»

In his interview with Time magazine, Donald Trump sharply focused on the balance of power in the Middle East and the role of the US:

About Saudi Arabia: Trump stressed that without him, Saudi Arabia would not exist as a state at all today;

The fate of Israel: Expanding on this claim, the president added that the State of Israel would also not have survived until today;

Absolute danger: The head of the White House stated that without his decisive policy and shield, these two countries would have been swept away by rival forces;

Prioritizing the personal factor: Trump continues to portray his administration as the sole guarantee of global security.

Trump's shocking statement to Time magazine

«If I wasn't president, Saudi Arabia wouldn't be here right now. Israel wouldn't be here either. They would have been wiped off the face of the earth».

While this sensational statement demonstrates how crucial Washington's role is in Middle Eastern policy, it is certain to spark serious debates among regional leaders.

Main essence of Donald Trump's statement

Country / Object Trump's personal conclusion and claim Potential consequence (according to his interpretation) Saudi Arabia «Without me, it wouldn't exist today» At risk of disappearing from the map Israel «They wouldn't have survived until today either» «Would have been wiped off the face of the earth» Main reason The firm geopolitical protection by the US during this period Trump's presidency is presented as the only factor that saved the Middle East Source Influential US magazine Time Special official interview

In your opinion, how close to the truth are such claims by Donald Trump: Would Saudi Arabia and Israel really have been destroyed in major wars if not for the US and the Trump factor, or is this just routine political PR?

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