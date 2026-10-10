A secret meeting held in Miami with the participation of representatives from the US, Ukraine, European countries, and NATO has caused a major stir on the international political stage. Citing a source familiar with the negotiation process, Reuters reports that the 6-hour meeting discussed the concept of creating a "new security architecture" guaranteeing long-term peace between Russia and Europe.

The source noted that the parties also considered "certain ideas" on the most sensitive issue—territorial disputes, though details are not yet being disclosed.

Trump’s representatives and the plan to end the war by winter

The high-level summit held on October 9 was attended by senior politicians and diplomats:

High-level participants: The negotiations were attended by Steve Witkoff, the US President's Special Envoy, Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the American leader, as well as officials from Ukraine, leading European countries, and NATO;

Goal to halt by winter: According to Steve Witkoff, the main topic on the agenda was finding ways to stop the conflict before the onset of the winter season;

Wide range of issues: In addition, preparations for the winter season, grain export corridors, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, and long-term security guarantees by the US and Europe were reviewed;

Single proposal for Russia: According to Reuters, the allies aim to develop a single agreed-upon plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine within the coming weeks and present it directly to Moscow. The prospects of Ukraine's accession to the European Union were also included on the agenda.

Putin and Trump dialogue: Drone strikes and negotiation deadlines

On the same day as the Miami summit, October 9, a telephone conversation took place between the leaders of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump:

Ushakov's statement: Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov stated that during the phone call, Putin indicated that the timeframe for resuming negotiations with Kyiv would be additionally reconsidered;

Consequences of election-day attacks: "On the main day of the State Duma elections, the Kyiv regime attempted to launch major drone strikes against Moscow and other cities. These actions, aimed at disrupting the elections, have essentially nullified the possibility of an immediate resumption of the negotiation process," Ushakov emphasized.

The fate of the expected trilateral summit in October

Moscow has repeatedly stated its readiness for dialogue. While Vladimir Putin said in June that peace talks could be conducted on the basis of previous agreements reached in Istanbul, in September Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US in the near future, specifically in October.

However, the new package of documents being prepared by the West in Miami and the latest escalation on the front lines cast serious doubt on how quickly this process will be implemented.