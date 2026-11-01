Passenger train derails in Japan after colliding with a giant bear

An unusual and dangerous railway incident occurred on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido — a four-car "Sarobetsu" passenger express train derailed after colliding with a wild bear. The JR Hokkaido railway company's press service officially reported the emergency.

The collision took place in a forested area between the Teshio-Nakagawa and Toikambetsu stations, on the route between the cities of Asahikawa and Wakkanai. The force of the impact caused the first car of the train to completely derail.

Rescue details: Why were passengers not allowed to leave the cars?

At the time of the incident, there were 32 passengers and crew members on board. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the night turned into an unexpected ordeal for them:

Strict prohibition by the conductor: The conductor strictly forbade passengers from exiting the train. The reason was that the large predator, having sustained a heavy blow, could still be alive, severely wounded, and waiting nearby in a highly aggressive state;

A night spent in the cars: Due to the threat of the predator, people were forced to wait inside the locked cars until dawn;

Morning evacuation: Only after special rescue services arrived at the scene in the morning were the passengers safely escorted out and evacuated to the nearest railway station by taxi.

130-kilometer route closed and record-breaking attacks

The incident caused serious problems for regional transport: