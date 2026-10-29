Horrific train crash in Spain: Two high-speed trains collide (video)

One of the largest and most horrific train accidents in recent years has occurred in central Spain. The high-speed collision of two passenger trains has resulted in the deaths of at least 68 people, with dozens more sustaining serious injuries.

Local rescue services are continuing search and rescue operations under the wreckage, and officials have expressed concern that the death toll may rise further.

Scale of the tragedy and official data

Emergency services and medical teams are working in an intensified mode at the scene:

Victims and the injured: According to official data received so far, 68 people have died, and dozens of passengers have been transported to nearby specialized hospitals with serious and moderate injuries;

Search and rescue operations: Because the train carriages were deformed due to the powerful impact, rescuers are continuing to extract survivors and bodies from the wreckage using special equipment;

Possibility of an increase in the death toll: It is stated that the scale of the casualties may expand due to the high number of wounded in critical condition.

3-day mourning period and investigation process in the country

The terrible tragedy has plunged the entire Spanish public into deep grief:

National mourning declared: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and declared an official three-day mourning period across the country from October 29 to 31, 2026;

Flags lowered: During the days of mourning, national flags will be flown at half-mast at all government institutions, and entertainment events will be canceled;

Large-scale investigation: A special state investigative commission has been established to determine the causes of this horrific accident—whether it was a technical malfunction, a dispatcher error, or a failure in automatic safety systems—and an inquiry has begun.

The Spanish government announced that comprehensive financial and psychological assistance will be provided to the injured and the families of the victims.