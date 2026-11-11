Tajik Foreign Minister makes an important statement at a forum in Moscow

According to information released by the "Sputnik" news agency, Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, speaking at the forum, emphasized that strengthening regional and international cooperation is more important today than ever before. According to him, developing constructive dialogue and improving security mechanisms is the only way to counter modern threats.

In Moscow, an influential international forum titled "Collective Security in a Multipolar World: A Common Goal — Shared Responsibility" was held within the framework of Russia's chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Representing the Republic of Tajikistan at this global event, Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin called on the international community to take unifying steps to combat new and acute security threats.

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Muhriddin noted the necessity of coordinating the efforts of the international community and taking concerted measures against transnational risks.

Main focus areas of the forum Details and issues discussed Venue and chairmanship Moscow, within the framework of Russia's chairmanship of the CSTO Forum slogan "Collective Security in a Multipolar World: A Common Goal — Shared Responsibility" Key initiative idea Tajikistan's call to unite the fight against new security threats Global threats discussed Terrorism, extremism, cybercrime, and illegal drug trafficking Event formats Plenary sessions, panel discussions, and a security technology exhibition

"In today's multipolar world, the security of every state has become a shared responsibility. Only through joint efforts can new global threats be prevented."

The main focus of the forum in Moscow

This major conference in Moscow discussed not only strengthening international and regional cooperation but also issues of developing multilateral partnerships in the Eurasian space. In particular, mechanisms for combating the following transnational risks were in the spotlight:

Combating international terrorism and radicalism.

Cybercrime and ensuring digital security.

Taking decisive measures against the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances.

The forum program included plenary sessions, relevant panel discussions, and an exhibition of the latest technologies in the field of security, which allowed participants to get closely acquainted with modern defense and security achievements.

In your opinion, what other joint practical steps should neighboring countries take to combat new security threats in the Central Asian region? Leave your opinion in the comments!