Tajik Foreign Minister makes an important statement at a forum in Moscow

2 min read69
Tajik Foreign Minister makes an important statement at a forum in Moscow

In Moscow, an influential international forum titled "Collective Security in a Multipolar World: A Common Goal — Shared Responsibility" was held within the framework of Russia's chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Representing the Republic of Tajikistan at this global event, Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin called on the international community to take unifying steps to combat new and acute security threats.

The importance of regional security and international cooperation

According to information released by the "Sputnik" news agency, Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, speaking at the forum, emphasized that strengthening regional and international cooperation is more important today than ever before. According to him, developing constructive dialogue and improving security mechanisms is the only way to counter modern threats.

Muhriddin noted the necessity of coordinating the efforts of the international community and taking concerted measures against transnational risks.

Main focus areas of the forum

Details and issues discussed

Venue and chairmanship

Moscow, within the framework of Russia's chairmanship of the CSTO

Forum slogan

"Collective Security in a Multipolar World: A Common Goal — Shared Responsibility"

Key initiative idea

Tajikistan's call to unite the fight against new security threats

Global threats discussed

Terrorism, extremism, cybercrime, and illegal drug trafficking

Event formats

Plenary sessions, panel discussions, and a security technology exhibition

"In today's multipolar world, the security of every state has become a shared responsibility. Only through joint efforts can new global threats be prevented."

The main focus of the forum in Moscow

This major conference in Moscow discussed not only strengthening international and regional cooperation but also issues of developing multilateral partnerships in the Eurasian space. In particular, mechanisms for combating the following transnational risks were in the spotlight:

  • Combating international terrorism and radicalism.

  • Cybercrime and ensuring digital security.

  • Taking decisive measures against the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances.

The forum program included plenary sessions, relevant panel discussions, and an exhibition of the latest technologies in the field of security, which allowed participants to get closely acquainted with modern defense and security achievements.

In your opinion, what other joint practical steps should neighboring countries take to combat new security threats in the Central Asian region? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in World