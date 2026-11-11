Tajik Foreign Minister makes an important statement at a forum in Moscow
In Moscow, an influential international forum titled "Collective Security in a Multipolar World: A Common Goal — Shared Responsibility" was held within the framework of Russia's chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Representing the Republic of Tajikistan at this global event, Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin called on the international community to take unifying steps to combat new and acute security threats.
The importance of regional security and international cooperation
According to information released by the "Sputnik" news agency, Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, speaking at the forum, emphasized that strengthening regional and international cooperation is more important today than ever before. According to him, developing constructive dialogue and improving security mechanisms is the only way to counter modern threats.
Muhriddin noted the necessity of coordinating the efforts of the international community and taking concerted measures against transnational risks.
Main focus areas of the forum
Details and issues discussed
Venue and chairmanship
Moscow, within the framework of Russia's chairmanship of the CSTO
Forum slogan
"Collective Security in a Multipolar World: A Common Goal — Shared Responsibility"
Key initiative idea
Tajikistan's call to unite the fight against new security threats
Global threats discussed
Terrorism, extremism, cybercrime, and illegal drug trafficking
Event formats
Plenary sessions, panel discussions, and a security technology exhibition
"In today's multipolar world, the security of every state has become a shared responsibility. Only through joint efforts can new global threats be prevented."
The main focus of the forum in Moscow
This major conference in Moscow discussed not only strengthening international and regional cooperation but also issues of developing multilateral partnerships in the Eurasian space. In particular, mechanisms for combating the following transnational risks were in the spotlight:
Combating international terrorism and radicalism.
Cybercrime and ensuring digital security.
Taking decisive measures against the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances.
The forum program included plenary sessions, relevant panel discussions, and an exhibition of the latest technologies in the field of security, which allowed participants to get closely acquainted with modern defense and security achievements.
In your opinion, what other joint practical steps should neighboring countries take to combat new security threats in the Central Asian region? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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