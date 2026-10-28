Strategic dialogue in the Kremlin: What did Putin and the President of Mozambique agree on?

·66·World
Strategic dialogue in the Kremlin: What did Putin and the President of Mozambique agree on?

On October 27, 2026, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo held official negotiations at the Kremlin in Moscow. This meeting took place within the framework of the 8th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and the upcoming 3rd "Russia–Africa" summit hosted by Moscow.

This dialogue is one of the first significant foreign visits by Daniel Chapo as head of state to Russia, marking a new stage in the multifaceted partnership between Moscow and Maputo.

Key results of the negotiations and agreements reached

During the high-level dialogue held in the Kremlin, the parties reached important agreements in a number of priority areas:

  • Sharp growth in economy and trade: The volume of bilateral trade is increasing at a rapid pace. According to Vladimir Putin, in the first eight months of 2026, trade turnover between Russia and Mozambique has nearly doubled;

  • Security and military training: Daniel Chapo highly appreciated the practical assistance provided by Moscow in combating terrorism in the northern part of Mozambique and strengthening the country's security, particularly the programs for training Mozambican military personnel and cadets at Russian higher military academies;

  • Humanitarian aid and education: In 2026, for the first time, Mozambican civil servants underwent professional development internships in Russia. Additionally, the number of state grants allocated to Mozambican students at Russian universities is being consistently increased;

  • Overcoming the consequences of natural disasters: Gratitude was expressed for the humanitarian aid delivered by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) following the devastating floods observed in Mozambique in the spring;

  • Solidarity in global politics: The Russian leader specifically acknowledged Mozambique's consistent support for Moscow's initiatives at the UN and other international structures, as well as its pursuit of a balanced policy free from Russophobic positions.

Russia and the African continent: Strategic integration is deepening

The gas summit in Moscow and the high-level meeting demonstrate that Russia's relations with the African continent, particularly with the energy-rich southeastern region, are gaining new momentum in the energy and military-technical spheres.

Both heads of state agreed to continue open political dialogue at the highest level and to implement practical agreements in the near future.

Vladimir PutinDaniel Francisco ChapoRussia-Africa summitGas Exporting Countries Forum
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Secret negotiations in Moscow: Putin received Trump's envoys at the KremlinSecret negotiations in Moscow: Putin received Trump's envoys at the Kremlin6 September 10:34Russia Sharply Tightens Demands on Ukraine — Details of Kremlin NegotiationsRussia Sharply Tightens Demands on Ukraine — Details of Kremlin Negotiations6 September 13:15Trump reveals details of one-hour conversation with Russian leaderTrump reveals details of one-hour conversation with Russian leader10 September 10:25“They don't trust each other”: Expert reveals the secret behind Witkoff and Kushner's joint visit to the Kremlin“They don't trust each other”: Expert reveals the secret behind Witkoff and Kushner's joint visit to the Kremlin6 September 13:12Secret Kremlin Deals Revealed: Putin's Terms for Kyiv Delivered via Trump's EnvoysSecret Kremlin Deals Revealed: Putin's Terms for Kyiv Delivered via Trump's Envoys6 September 12:16«An important test in Moscow»: Pashinyan to decide the fate of the railway with Putin!«An important test in Moscow»: Pashinyan to decide the fate of the railway with Putin!20 September 11:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once