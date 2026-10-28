On October 27, 2026, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo held official negotiations at the Kremlin in Moscow. This meeting took place within the framework of the 8th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and the upcoming 3rd "Russia–Africa" summit hosted by Moscow.

This dialogue is one of the first significant foreign visits by Daniel Chapo as head of state to Russia, marking a new stage in the multifaceted partnership between Moscow and Maputo.

Key results of the negotiations and agreements reached

During the high-level dialogue held in the Kremlin, the parties reached important agreements in a number of priority areas:

Sharp growth in economy and trade: The volume of bilateral trade is increasing at a rapid pace. According to Vladimir Putin, in the first eight months of 2026, trade turnover between Russia and Mozambique has nearly doubled;

Security and military training: Daniel Chapo highly appreciated the practical assistance provided by Moscow in combating terrorism in the northern part of Mozambique and strengthening the country's security, particularly the programs for training Mozambican military personnel and cadets at Russian higher military academies;

Humanitarian aid and education: In 2026, for the first time, Mozambican civil servants underwent professional development internships in Russia. Additionally, the number of state grants allocated to Mozambican students at Russian universities is being consistently increased;

Overcoming the consequences of natural disasters: Gratitude was expressed for the humanitarian aid delivered by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) following the devastating floods observed in Mozambique in the spring;

Solidarity in global politics: The Russian leader specifically acknowledged Mozambique's consistent support for Moscow's initiatives at the UN and other international structures, as well as its pursuit of a balanced policy free from Russophobic positions.

Russia and the African continent: Strategic integration is deepening

The gas summit in Moscow and the high-level meeting demonstrate that Russia's relations with the African continent, particularly with the energy-rich southeastern region, are gaining new momentum in the energy and military-technical spheres.

Both heads of state agreed to continue open political dialogue at the highest level and to implement practical agreements in the near future.