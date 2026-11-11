Why does Real Madrid star Bellingham view public attention differently?
Jude Bellingham, the leading midfielder for Real Madrid and the England national team, shared his heartfelt thoughts on the immense fame in the football world, the excessive attention from fans, and his human responsibility to society. Since moving to the "Royal Club" from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, the player, who has become an idol for millions, has shown a very healthy and realistic approach to his status.
"First and foremost, I want them to see me as a human being"
Addressing the fact that fans sometimes place footballers above ordinary people and turn them into idols, Jude Bellingham emphasized that he never wanted such treatment:
"I think fans sometimes elevate footballers too much and turn them into idols. But I have never wanted to be treated that way. First and foremost, I want them to see me as an ordinary human being. Spending time with my friends and family, drinking coffee, and going for walks brings me great pleasure."
He also commented on being recognized while out in public, stating that he does not overvalue it and noting that interacting with fans takes only a few seconds:
"People always recognize you, but in a certain sense, this also provides security. Because a crowd doesn't gather around you and bother you. If someone takes a picture with you, they might talk about it for a long time, even though it only takes five seconds of your time."
The player's views
Jude Bellingham's thoughts and approach
Club and status
Real Madrid and England national team midfielder
Transfer time
Joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023
Attitude toward fame
Wants to be seen as an ordinary person, not an idol
Interaction with fans
Says it takes only 5 seconds to take a picture with a fan
Sense of responsibility
Does not forget that wearing the jersey means representing the city and country
Main goal
To always be a true gentleman off the pitch as well
"I didn't come to football with the desire to be a role model for others. But when we talk about responsibility, that is exactly how I understand it — this is my favorite job, and I get paid for it."
Fan loyalty and duty to the next generation
The young star expressed that he understands very well that fans spend significant money and time to support their favorite team. In his opinion, every time one wears a club or national team jersey, they must take on a huge responsibility:
Many people spend money on football and remain loyal to their team.
One cannot behave however they want and forget that they are defending the honor of a city or country.
It is important to inspire someone on the pitch and in life, and to be an example for the next generation.
"I prefer to accept this as a privilege rather than an obligation. I have always said that I want to be a true gentleman off the pitch as well," Bellingham concluded.
In your opinion, how important is it for modern football stars to be so composed, responsible, and gentlemanly off the pitch for the sake of fans and the upbringing of the youth? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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