Why does Real Madrid star Bellingham view public attention differently?

Jude Bellingham, the leading midfielder for Real Madrid and the England national team, shared his heartfelt thoughts on the immense fame in the football world, the excessive attention from fans, and his human responsibility to society. Since moving to the "Royal Club" from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, the player, who has become an idol for millions, has shown a very healthy and realistic approach to his status.

"First and foremost, I want them to see me as a human being"

Addressing the fact that fans sometimes place footballers above ordinary people and turn them into idols, Jude Bellingham emphasized that he never wanted such treatment:

"I think fans sometimes elevate footballers too much and turn them into idols. But I have never wanted to be treated that way. First and foremost, I want them to see me as an ordinary human being. Spending time with my friends and family, drinking coffee, and going for walks brings me great pleasure."

He also commented on being recognized while out in public, stating that he does not overvalue it and noting that interacting with fans takes only a few seconds: