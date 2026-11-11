Number of foreign tourists visiting Uzbekistan exceeds 11.6 million

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Number of foreign tourists visiting Uzbekistan exceeds 11.6 million

Uzbekistan welcomed 11.62 million foreign tourists in the first 10 months of 2026. According to the National Statistics Committee, this figure is 19.4 percent higher than the result for January–October 2025. Compared to last year, the number of visitors has increased by nearly 1.9 million, reports UzDaily.uz.

Kyrgyzstan holds the top spot in terms of tourist flow. In 10 months, 3 million 180 thousand 403 citizens from this country visited Uzbekistan.

2 million 703 thousand 401 tourists visited from Kazakhstan. Those arriving from Tajikistan amounted to 2 million 553 thousand 147. Thus, the top three spots are occupied by Uzbekistan's neighboring countries.

The number of tourists from Russia reached 1 million 104 thousand 57. The following places were recorded by Afghanistan (432,651) and China (430,326). 289,933 citizens visited from Turkmenistan.

Among other countries, the number of arrivals from Turkey was 169,553, and those from India totaled 64,344.

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Nodirbek Razzokov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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