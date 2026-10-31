US approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine

The US State Department has officially approved a major potential sale of state-of-the-art PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles for Ukraine's Patriot air defense systems. The total estimated value of the contract is $2.1 billion.

One of the most significant aspects of the deal is that the arms sale will be fully covered by grants and credit funds provided by international partners, rather than the US federal budget.

Deal package and funding sources

According to official information released by the State Department, the sale will be conducted under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program:

Order composition: The Ukrainian side has submitted an official request to purchase approximately 500 PATRIOT PAC-3 missiles , along with spare parts and relevant software packages;

Latest modification: As noted by CNN, this concerns the PAC-3 MSE missile modification, which is currently the most powerful and advanced version in service;

Payment sources: The value of the deal ($2.1 billion) will be covered by funds provided by Canada, Germany, and Norway under the JUMPSTART program, as well as Ukrainian national funds supported by European Union loans. No funds from the US budget will be spent on this.

What happened to local production and licensing issues?

Previous plans to produce the missiles within Ukrainian territory have been halted:

Trump's initiative: In the summer of 2026, US President Donald Trump had brought to the agenda the possibility of granting Ukraine a special license to produce Patriot missiles domestically;

Rubio and White House position: However, in early September, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that granting such a license is a complex technological process and would not provide a quick solution to Ukraine's security challenges in the near future. Following this, discussions on relocating production were closed;

Delivery timeline: For now, the State Department has not disclosed the specific dates or phases for the delivery of these 500 missiles.

This major deal is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring the stability of Ukraine's air defense system and protecting strategic infrastructure.