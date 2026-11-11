After a one-month break: Spain resumes liquefied natural gas purchases from Russia

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After a one-month break: Spain resumes liquefied natural gas purchases from Russia

According to official statistical data released by Spain's energy system operator Enagas, the kingdom resumed imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia in October of this year after a one-month hiatus.

October indicators and growth rate

According to the operator's statistical bulletin, in the second month of autumn, Spain purchased 2,086 gigawatt-hours of fuel from Russia. This figure is nearly double the result from October of last year (1,078 gigawatt-hours).

It should be recalled that in the previous month, September, LNG supplies from Russia had dropped to zero for the first time in the last five years. However, the situation changed by October, and Russia's share in the country's total gas imports reached 6.4 percent.

Supplier countries

Position and share in the Spanish market (October)

1. USA

44.3 percent of import share

2. Algeria

30.6 percent of import share

3. Portugal

6.9 percent of import share

4. Russia

6.4 percent of import share (2,086 GWh)

With these figures, Russia ranked fourth among the largest suppliers to the Spanish market at the end of October.

Ten-month overall results and EU plans

According to the results of the first ten months of this year, Russia confidently maintains third place on the list of main gas suppliers to Spain with a 14.3 percent share (43,662 gigawatt-hours). This figure is also higher compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, the resumption of gas purchases is taking place against the backdrop of the European Union's plans to completely abandon Russian energy sources. In accordance with the approved restriction schedule, a ban on importing Russian liquefied gas is set to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Do you think there will be further changes in these figures by the end of the year in light of the European Union's planned bans? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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