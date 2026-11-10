Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Turkey: President to attend COP31 global climate summit

·42·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Turkey: President to attend COP31 global climate summit

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit the city of Antalya on November 10–11.

The head of our state will participate in a high-level summit held within the framework of one of the largest global events — the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

Agenda and key topics of the COP31 summit

Leaders of world states and governments, heads of major international organizations and financial institutions, as well as official delegations are participating in this prestigious forum being organized in Antalya:

  • Global cooperation: Full practical implementation of the main provisions and obligations of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change;

  • Combating environmental risks: Taking urgent measures to mitigate dangerous processes observed across the planet, such as global warming, drought, water scarcity, and desertification;

  • Accelerating "green" development: Issues of transitioning to renewable energy sources, reducing carbon dioxide emissions, and expanding financing for the "green" economy will be discussed.

Participation of the President of Uzbekistan in the summit and international status

Criteria / Direction

Key details

Significance and purpose

Visit location and date

Antalya (Turkey), November 10–11

Official invitation and multilateral diplomacy

Main event

Plenary session of the UN COP31 summit

The leader of Uzbekistan will deliver a speech from the global podium

Bilateral meetings

With heads of foreign states and financial institutions

Attracting environmental and economic investments

History of international obligations

1993 — Membership in the Framework Convention; 2018 — Accession to the Paris Agreement

Commitment to international environmental goals

Speech at the plenary session and bilateral negotiations

As part of the summit program, the President of Uzbekistan is scheduled to deliver a special address at the plenary session. It is expected that he will put forward important initiatives regarding the mitigation of the consequences of the Aral tragedy, maintaining water-ecological balance in Central Asia, and international support for national "green" programs.

The head of our state will also hold a series of important bilateral meetings and negotiations with leaders of foreign countries and heads of influential international financial organizations on the sidelines of the summit.

Shavkat MirziyoyevCOP31AntalyaClimate change
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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