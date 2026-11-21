In Slovakia, reports of a hunter who caught a giant wild hare almost as tall as himself have attracted attention. Photos of the unusually sized animal have amazed many people.

Usually, hares are imagined as small creatures. However, the wild hares found in Europe differ significantly from common rabbits in appearance and body structure. They have long legs, large ears, and a relatively elongated body.

According to information, the body length of a European hare is usually around 55–75 centimeters, and its weight is 3–5 kilograms. Some large specimens can be even bigger. They mainly live in open fields, meadows, and forest edges.

One of the most remarkable features of these animals is their running speed. When threatened, hares can reach speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour. Their long and powerful hind legs allow them to run fast and jump long distances.

So far, there is no detailed information about the exact weight, body length, the identity of the hunter, or the location where the incident occurred in Slovakia. Therefore, it is difficult to confirm whether it is truly record-breaking in size. Nevertheless, the photo of the hunter with the giant animal has gained attention as an unusual event.