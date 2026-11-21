Former UFC champion Ilia Topuria captured the attention of many with a heartfelt message dedicated to his brother, Aleksandre Topuria. He not only encouraged his brother ahead of his upcoming fight but also spoke about their childhood dreams, the arduous journey they traveled together, and the sacrifices behind their achievements. For Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre is more than just a brother. He is one of his closest people, with whom he dreamed since childhood, overcame difficulties side-by-side, and strove toward big goals together. These aspects were clearly reflected in the former UFC champion's message to his brother. In his words, Topuria highly praised Aleksandre's hard work, dedication, and path in sports. He noted that their story began with the childhood memories of two brothers who dreamed of a single bicycle. «It all started with two brothers who dreamed of one bicycle» Ilia emphasized that behind today's results lie difficult years, overcome obstacles, and great sacrifices that many do not know about.

«My dear brother, I sincerely congratulate you on the hard work, dedication, and complete commitment that brought you to this level. No one knows the path we have traveled in this world better than we do. No one can fully understand what we went through to get here, how many difficulties we overcame, how many times we got back up, and what we gave up for our dream. It all started with two brothers who dreamed of one bicycle. Today, one of those boys has become a source of inspiration for millions of people,» said Ilia. Through these words, he reminded everyone that success in major sports is not achieved in a single day; it is rooted in years of hard work and patience. «It is not your achievements that make me proud, but the person you have become» Topuria did not link his respect for his brother only to sports results. For him, Aleksandre's personal qualities and the person he has become in life are much more important. «What makes me most proud is not your achievements, but the person you have become. Because I know well who you are, where you came from, and what kind of hard work stands behind every fight of yours,» the former UFC champion emphasized. Ilia's words show that beyond victories in sports, a person's character, willpower, and the journey they have taken are equally valuable. «Tomorrow you will not enter the octagon alone» In the most touching part of the message, Ilia provided emotional support to his brother before the upcoming fight. He said that when Aleksandre enters the octagon, their shared history, childhood dreams, and the sacrifices they made will be with him.