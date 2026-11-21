Dirdre Keane, a nurse and experienced athlete from the USA, continued to pursue her athletic goals even during pregnancy. In the final months of her pregnancy, she fulfilled her plan to participate in seven major marathons around the world.

At the beginning of the year, Keane set a goal to complete seven prestigious marathons. However, during training in March and April, she noticed she was struggling more than usual. After medical examinations, it was revealed that she was pregnant.

After consulting with her obstetrician-gynecologist, the athlete decided to continue running. She participated in the Sydney Marathon at 25 weeks, the Berlin Marathon at 29 weeks, and the Chicago Marathon at 31 weeks of pregnancy.

The final test was the New York City Marathon. Despite her pregnancy being clearly visible by that time, Keane covered the 42.195-kilometer distance in less than four hours.

In an interview with CNN, she said that the marathon route passed by the hospital where she is set to give birth to her future child. Before the start, she joked with her husband that if the need arose, she could just head into that hospital.

During the race, her husband provided her with water and encouragement. Keane emphasized that she was grateful for her husband's support.

Her story has gained attention as an example of sportsmanship and resilience. However, physical activity during pregnancy should always be assessed based on each woman's health and medical advice.