Kazakhstan athlete lost gold medal due to her sneakers

Kazakhstani athlete Yasmina Toksanbayeva finished first in the marathon at the Asian Games held in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya. However, post-competition checks revealed that her sneakers did not meet the established requirements.

As it turned out, the sole of the athlete's sneakers was 3.5 millimeters thicker than the permitted 40-millimeter limit. Consequently, Toksanbayeva's result was annulled, and she was stripped of the gold medal.

Interestingly, according to the Athletics Federation of Kazakhstan, the athlete had her sneakers checked before the start. At that time, she was permitted to participate in the competition wearing those shoes.

Thus, the result of the athlete who finished the marathon first was canceled due to a post-finish inspection.