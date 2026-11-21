Turkish actor Necati Şaşmaz, who portrayed the character of Polat Alemdar in the series "Kurtlar Vadisi" ("Valley of the Wolves"), has returned to the spotlight after a long period of avoiding public appearances.

The actor attended a wedding ceremony held in Ankara for the daughter of Turkey's Minister of National Education, Yusuf Tekin. A photo of Şaşmaz taken at the event spread quickly on social media.

Users who saw the photo focused on the changes in the actor's appearance. In particular, his noticeable weight gain compared to before sparked many comments.

Şaşmaz's appearance after a long hiatus drew mixed reactions from fans. While some were happy to see the actor again, others discussed the changes in his look.