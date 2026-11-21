Disney studio has officially begun development on a new installment of the famous film "Home Alone". According to reports, actor Macaulay Culkin, known to audiences for his portrayal of Kevin McCallister, may also return to the project. He is expected to reprise his iconic role once again.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are said to be involved as producers of the new film. However, no detailed information regarding the plot, the start date for filming, or the cast has been provided yet.

Additionally, the film's premiere date has not been announced. Nevertheless, the news of Kevin McCallister's return is likely to spark great interest among "Home Alone" fans.