112-year-old Kirsten Schwalbe set a record as the longest-living person in Danish history. However, new information about her life has drawn public attention. Documents from the Danish National Archives revealed that during World War II, the woman held two leadership positions in a local branch of the Nazi party.

According to the documents, from August 1943 to July 1944, Schwalbe served as a temporary group leader and women's group leader at the National Socialist Workers' Party of Denmark branch in the city of Holstebro. Her late husband also led the party branch in that area.

Previously, Schwalbe had admitted to being a party member but claimed she was not interested in politics and had joined at her husband's request. She also denied supporting Nazi ideology.

Historians point out that the archival documents show she was not just an ordinary member. However, the available information does not specify exactly what duties she performed in the positions she held or the extent of her involvement in the party's activities.

Following the release of this information, a recently published biographical book about her life was temporarily withdrawn from sale.