The president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Gilberto Mendoza, reacted to the early victory of Uzbek boxer Ruslan Abdullayev at a professional boxing event in the USA organized by Golden Boy and DAZN promotional companies.

In the fight held in Indio, USA, Abdullayev knocked out his Mexican opponent Juan Mesa Angulo in the sixth round, successfully defending his WBA Continental Gold super lightweight title.

Gilberto Mendoza's statement and statistics

The WBA head congratulated the boxer on his «X» social media page and also published the judges' scorecards at the time the fight was stopped.