Ruslan Abdullayev wins by knockout: WBA president congratulates the boxer
The president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Gilberto Mendoza, reacted to the early victory of Uzbek boxer Ruslan Abdullayev at a professional boxing event in the USA organized by Golden Boy and DAZN promotional companies.
In the fight held in Indio, USA, Abdullayev knocked out his Mexican opponent Juan Mesa Angulo in the sixth round, successfully defending his WBA Continental Gold super lightweight title.
Gilberto Mendoza's statement and statistics
The WBA head congratulated the boxer on his «X» social media page and also published the judges' scorecards at the time the fight was stopped.
«Congratulations to Ruslan Abdullayev on another successful defense of his WBA Continental Gold super lightweight title: he knocked out Juan Mesa Angulo in the sixth round in Indio. With a professional record of 6–0, the 2024 Olympian is advancing at a very fast pace», — wrote Gilberto Mendoza.
Indicator
Details
Boxer
Ruslan Abdullayev
Opponent and result
Juan Mesa Angulo — knockout in the 6th round
Title
WBA Continental Gold belt (super lightweight)
Professional record
6–0
Venue and organizers
Indio (USA); Golden Boy and DAZN
Achievements in amateur boxing
Before moving to the professional ring, Ruslan Abdullayev achieved high results in amateur boxing as part of the Uzbekistan national team. He won the 2023 World Championship and 2022 Asian Championship titles, and is also a 2024 Olympian.
In your opinion, how much will Ruslan Abdullayev's 6–0 record and his early title defense accelerate his path to major professional boxing title fights? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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