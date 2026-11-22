Thus, despite conceding in the opening minutes, Real Madrid turned the match in their favor and earned three important points.

In the second half, Real made their mark. In the 65th minute, Jude Bellingham scored to equalize for his team. In the 84th minute of the match, Carlos Espi found the back of the net, scoring the winner.

After that, the Madrid side increased the pressure on their opponent's goal to level the score. However, the score remained unchanged in the first half.

The match in Madrid began with an unexpected scenario for the hosts. Celta Vigo opened the scoring in the 5th minute through a goal by Pablo Duran, putting Real in a difficult position.

A series of matches from the 13th round of the 2026/2027 Spanish La Liga season have concluded. In the headline match of the round, Real Madrid defeated Celta Vigo 2:1. The city derby between Sevilla and Real Betis ended in a draw following a late goal.

In the 13th round of the Spanish championship, Real Madrid overcame Celta Vigo at home through sheer willpower. Although the visitors opened the scoring early in the match, goals from Jude Bellingham and Carlos Espi secured an important victory for the Madrid side. The Seville derby ended in a draw.

No winner decided in the Seville derby until the final minute

Sevilla — Real Betis 1:1

One of the most exciting matches of the round took place in the city of Seville. The city's two eternal rivals, Sevilla and Real Betis, faced off against each other.

The first half of the match remained scoreless. In the 49th minute, the visitors' Antoni scored to put Betis ahead.

Sevilla refused to accept defeat and tried to find a way to the opponent's goal until the final minutes. Their efforts paid off in the 90th minute: Kike Salas equalized, saving his team from defeat.

As a result, the Seville derby ended in a 1:1 draw. Both teams settled for one point each.

Alaves takes control from the first minute

Alaves — Deportivo 3:1

Alaves achieved a confident victory over Deportivo on their home turf. The hosts started the match very actively, opening the scoring with a goal by Angel Perez in the first minute.

In the 40th minute, Nahuel Tenaglia extended the lead to two. In the second half, Lucas Boye also scored, further solidifying Alaves' advantage.

The visitors only responded near the end of the match. Denis Suarez scored in the 89th minute, but it was not enough for Deportivo to avoid defeat — 3:1.

Valencia wins on the road by a minimal margin

Rayo Vallecano — Valencia 0:1

Valencia secured a hard-fought victory on the pitch of Rayo Vallecano. The only goal of the match was scored in the 40th minute. Kopete scored an own goal, and this mistake brought three points to the visitors.

The score did not change for the remainder of the match. Valencia sealed an important away victory.

Espanyol returns from Bilbao with three points

Athletic Bilbao — Espanyol 0:1

In another match of the round, Espanyol defeated Athletic Bilbao away from home. The only goal of the contest was scored by Roberto Fernandez in the 65th minute.

Although the Bilbao side tried to equalize on their home ground, they could not break through the opponent's defense. As a result, Espanyol held on for a narrow victory.

Other results of La Liga Matchday 13

Match Score Athletic Bilbao — Espanyol 0:1 Alaves — Deportivo 3:1 Rayo Vallecano — Valencia 0:1 Sevilla — Real Betis 1:1 Real Madrid — Celta Vigo 2:1

Important three points for Real

Among the results of the 13th round, Real Madrid's comeback victory was particularly noteworthy. Despite starting the match by conceding a goal, the Madrid side managed to turn the situation around.

In the Seville derby, although both teams came close to winning, they ultimately settled for a draw. The upcoming rounds of La Liga will show what further changes will occur in the race for the championship and European competition spots.