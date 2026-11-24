Eldor Shomurodov has scored another crucial goal in the Turkish championship. The captain of the Uzbekistan national team ignited his team's comeback against Corum with a long-range superstrike. Trailing by two goals, Istanbul Basaksehir ultimately secured a 4:2 comeback victory.

In the 12th round of the Turkish championship, Istanbul Basaksehir hosted Corum at home. The match began very difficultly for the hosts. However, a stunning goal by Eldor Shomurodov changed the momentum of the match and became one of the key factors that inspired the team to victory.

Despite trailing by two goals, Basaksehir put the opponent under immense pressure in the final part of the match and changed the result within a few minutes.

Corum takes the lead with two goals

In the 29th minute of the match, Jesus Ramirez scored the first goal against the hosts. Corum thus took the lead, putting the Istanbul club in a difficult situation.

In the 68th minute, Ermin Music scored another goal. This time, Basaksehir's situation became even more dire — the hosts were trailing 0:2.

Although the outcome of the match seemed decided at this point, Eldor Shomurodov's actions on the pitch and subsequent attacks completely changed the script of the game.

Basaksehir wakes up after Shomurodov's supergoal

In the 78th minute, Eldor Shomurodov unleashed a powerful and precise long-range shot, finding the top corner of the opponent's goal. This goal by the Uzbek footballer not only narrowed the deficit but also gave his team the confidence and strength for a comeback.

Shomurodov's superstrike became the turning point for Basaksehir. Instead of backing down, the hosts began to exert even more pressure on the opponent's goal.

After the goal, the initiative shifted to the Istanbul club. Taking advantage of gaps in the opponent's defense, Basaksehir soon not only equalized but also secured the victory.

Bertug Yildirim completes the historic comeback with a hat-trick

Basaksehir's substitute player Bertug Yildirim became the true hero in the final part of the match.

He equalized in the 82nd minute and put his team ahead in the 86th minute. In the 90+1st minute, he scored another goal to complete his hat-trick.

Trailing 0:2, Basaksehir won 4:2 within a few minutes. This was one of the most dramatic comebacks in the 12th round of the Turkish championship.

Shomurodov's performance rated 7.5

The Flashscore portal, which specializes in statistical analysis, rated Eldor Shomurodov's performance in the match at 7.5.

The highest rating in the Basaksehir squad was given to hat-trick author Bertug Yildirim. He became the best player of the match with a 9.1 rating.

Other players of the team also received high ratings:

Bertug Yildirim — 9.1

Ivana Brnic — 8.6

Jakub Kaluzinski — 8.3

Eldor Shomurodov — 7.5

Basaksehir climbs the league table

After this comeback victory, Istanbul Basaksehir increased its points tally to 20 and climbed to 7th place in the Turkish championship.

Corum remained with 16 points.

For Eldor Shomurodov, this goal was a crucial episode that influenced the team's result. The captain of the Uzbekistan national team provided the decisive spark to bring his team back into the game after trailing by two goals. After his supergoal, Basaksehir's belief in victory grew stronger, and the end of the match changed completely.