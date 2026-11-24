In the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, mixed results were recorded for teams featuring Uzbek players. Esteghlal, where Rustam Ashurmatov plays, drew with Al Ain, with Jaloliddin Masharipov coming on in the second half. Meanwhile, Odil Hamrobekov's Tractor suffered a heavy defeat against Al Wasl. The latest round of matches in Asia's most prestigious club competition continues to intensify. A number of unexpected results were recorded in the 5th round. Matches involving teams with Uzbek players were also a focal point for fans. Ashurmatov played the full match, Masharipov came on in the second half Iran's Esteghlal faced UAE's Al Ain away from home. The intense encounter ended in a 1:1 draw. Although the hosts opened the scoring through Palacios, Esteghlal tried to turn the situation in their favor in the second half. In the 51st minute, Fallah scored an important goal for the Iranians, restoring balance to the scoreline.

Uzbek defender Rustam Ashurmatov played the full match for Esteghlal. Jaloliddin Masharipov joined the game as a substitute in the 62nd minute, replacing Razzaqinia. Esteghlal's away draw earned the team one point. The participation of the Uzbek players in the match was of particular interest to the fans. “Tractor” suffered a heavy defeat against “Al Wasl” Iran's Tractor club hosted UAE's Al Wasl on their home turf. However, the match was unsuccessful for the hosts, and Tractor was defeated 1:5. Al Wasl opened the scoring in the first half with a goal from Taromi in the 44th minute. In the second half, the visitors further strengthened their attacking dominance. Alsate scored in the 55th minute, and Vareta in the 61st minute. Taromi secured a brace in the 73rd minute. Although Hosseinzadeh responded with a goal for Tractor in the 72nd minute, it was not enough to change the outcome. Junior scored the fifth goal in the 90+3rd minute, securing a big win for the visitors. Uzbek player Odil Hamrobekov played the full match for Tractor. “Al Ahli” suffered a defeat in Qatar Another interesting match of the round took place in Qatar. Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli club lost 2:3 in their match against Al-Shamal.