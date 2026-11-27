A video showing an unusual method of monitoring an exam process has gone viral on social media. According to BTV News, the footage shows a proctor observing students sitting in a large exam hall from above.

In the video, a man wearing a dark suit is standing in a narrow space between glass panels above the hall where the students are seated. With his hands behind his back, he watches the entire hall from the height.

The proctor's unusual vantage point for monitoring the exam has caught the attention of internet users. Various humorous comments and discussions have appeared under the video. While some users assessed this method as an unexpected control measure, others reacted to the situation with humor.