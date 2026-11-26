The monthly fee for work patents for foreign citizens in the Russian capital, Moscow, will be increased starting January 1, 2027. According to the new regulations, the payment amount will be 11,000 or 15,600 rubles, depending on the employer of the migrant.

This was announced in the amendments to tax legislation adopted by the Moscow City Duma on November 25. This was reported by Interfax.

According to the new rates:

the monthly fee for foreign citizens working for organizations and individual entrepreneurs will be 11,000 rubles;

for those working for individuals for personal and household needs, it will be 15,600 rubles.

Currently, the patent fee for foreign workers in Moscow is 10,000 rubles per month. This means the fee for the first category will increase by 1,000 rubles, and for the second category by 5,600 rubles.

It is noted that the new rates will come into effect on January 1, 2027.