Starting December 1, 2026, specialized volleyball sports clubs will be established in at least one secondary school in every district and city of Uzbekistan. This large-scale program aims to popularize volleyball in the country, identify talented youth early, and strengthen the reserves for the national team.

Key areas of the program: from equipment to the National League

Within the framework of the new system, a number of important changes will be implemented to ensure continuity between school sports and professional volleyball:

Clubs and equipment supply: Specialized school volleyball clubs will be fully provided with the necessary sports inventory and equipment. Physical education teachers working in these clubs will be allowed to undergo professional development courses even without holding a sports rank, based on the recommendation of the Volleyball Federation of Uzbekistan.

School sections and clubs: By the end of the 2026/2027 academic year, volleyball sections and clubs will be opened in all secondary schools that have the necessary sports infrastructure.

"Future Stars" competition: Starting December 1, 2026, "Future Stars" competitions will be held regularly among specialized school clubs.

National Volleyball League: A National Volleyball League will be established under the structure of the Volleyball Federation of Uzbekistan, uniting professional, student, amateur, and other leagues into a single system.

Strategic goals set until 2030

Indicators Set goals and tasks Scale of popularity Increase the number of people practicing volleyball to 1 million by 2030 International ranking Improve the position of the Uzbekistan national team in the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) ranking Continental goal Include Uzbekistan among the top five leading countries in Asia in volleyball

Do you think the opening of specialized volleyball clubs in every district and city school can bring Uzbekistan into the top 5 volleyball countries in Asia by 2030?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important news immediately with your loved ones who care about sports and with school students!