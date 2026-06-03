Leapmotor B05: New EV with 480 km Range at an Affordable Price

Chinese brand Leapmotor is bringing its new B05 electric hatchback to the UK market. Set to go on sale from July, this model is expected to be significantly cheaper than rivals like the Cupra Born and Renault Megane, with prices starting from £28,995. The car supports charging up to 174 kW, allowing its battery to be charged from 30% to 80% in just 17 minutes. Autocar.co.uk reports .

Technically, the Leapmotor B05 is rear-wheel drive, delivering 215 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. This enables the EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 6.7 seconds. The most powerful version has been selected for the UK market, featuring a 67.1 kWh battery and a WLTP range of 480 km (300 miles).

The interior is packed with modern technology. Standard equipment includes a 14.6-inch touchscreen controlling key functions, a panoramic roof, 19-inch alloy wheels, and power-adjustable front seats. In terms of dimensions, it is similar to the Volkswagen Golf, with a design reflecting European automotive styling.

In the Chinese market, this model is known as the Lafa 5, a name founder Jangling Zhu deemed suitable for a sporty car. However, for the international market, the model received the B05 designation as part of its partnership with Stellantis. This is part of a strategy to strengthen Leapmotor's global position and attract a wider audience.