In Fergana, a teenager without a driver's license crashed a BMW and died

In the Furkat district of the Fergana region, a teenager driving a BMW without a driver's license died in a traffic accident. It is reported that the car was moving at high speed and the driver lost control.

According to the Road Safety Service, the teenager had previously been warned and penalized for not having a driver's license. Despite this, he got behind the wheel again.

At the time of the accident, the car went out of control on a sharp turn, first hitting a warning post, and then a concrete utility pole and a tree.

One of the passengers in the car stated that the speed exceeded 100 kilometers per hour. According to him, after the collision, the car overturned, and he himself was thrown out through the window.

The passenger stated that after the accident, when he saw the driver, no serious injuries were visible on his exterior, but when he checked his pulse, he realized that the teenager had passed away.