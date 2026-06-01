“Why did I cry looking in the mirror thinking I was ugly” — Zuhra Soliyeva recalls her difficult days

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“Why did I cry looking in the mirror thinking I was ugly” — Zuhra Soliyeva recalls her difficult days

In one of her interviews, actress Zuhra Soliyeva shared sincere thoughts about the early stages of her creative career and the emotional challenges she faced. She mentioned that when she first entered the world of art, her self-confidence was very low.

Zuhra Soliyeva recalled that she came from Samarkand and grew up as a pampered child in her family. According to the actress, life in the capital and the beginning of her creative path were not easy for her.

“I could have gone back. I am a pampered girl; I never lacked anything at home. There were days when I looked in the mirror and cried, asking why I was so ugly. I even thought about whether I should just go back,” the actress said.

However, there was a turning point in her life later on. Zuhra Soliyeva said that her participation in the “Otalar so‘zi” project gave her great motivation.

“I performed the scene when the director asked me to cry. Then they said, ‘There, that’s an actress!’ That was the first time I gained self-confidence and thought, ‘So, I am a good actress after all,’” the artist recalled.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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