Eldor Shomurodov: Messi or Ronaldo? He gave an unexpected answer

·54·Culture
Eldor Shomurodov: Messi or Ronaldo? He gave an unexpected answer

Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov shared his take on one of the most famous questions in the football world – "Messi or Ronaldo?" – during the "Nima gap?" show.

The footballer stated that it is difficult to choose just one name, emphasizing that he holds both players in high regard.

"I choose both. Because I agree with the opinion that many share: Messi is a natural talent, while Ronaldo is the symbol of hard work. Personally, I enjoy watching Messi's games more. But I also respect Ronaldo a lot. Playing at that level for so many years is a huge achievement in itself. I think his character and self-confidence, that is, his ego, are what brought him to this level," said Shomurodov.

These comments from the national team captain sparked lively discussions among football fans on social media. While some focused on his acknowledgment of Messi, others praised his special recognition of Ronaldo's work ethic.

Eldor ShomurodovLionel MessiCristiano RonaldoUzbekistan
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