Famous Turkish actress Eda Ece hospitalized after dog attack

Actress Eda Ece was attacked by a dog while riding a motorcycle in Bodrum. As a result of the incident, her heel was injured, and the actress sought medical attention at a hospital.

Eda Ece was taken to the emergency department of the Bodrum State Hospital. Doctors performed the necessary procedures and examined her injured foot.

Following the medical treatment, it was reported that the actress's general condition is good. There is no precise information yet on whether she remains in the hospital or has been discharged home.