Pelin from the series "Secrets of the Fortress" is getting married!

·1·Culture
Pelin from the series "Secrets of the Fortress" is getting married!

Actress Buche Buse Qahraman, known to viewers for her role as Pelin in the series "Secrets of the Fortress," is on the verge of marriage. She announced on social media that she is engaged to Turkish athlete Kaan Akyildiz.

The actress shared this news with her fans on her Instagram page. However, she has not yet provided information on when and where the wedding ceremony will take place.

A woman standing with a man by the sea, showing the engagement ring on her finger.

Buche Buse Qahraman previously mentioned that she dreams of having a wedding without great pomp, attended only by family members and closest friends. For this reason, the couple's ceremony may be organized on a small scale.

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