Sukhrob Khamdamov awarded the "El-yurt fidokori" badge

·24·Culture
Sukhrob Khamdamov awarded the "El-yurt fidokori" badge

Singer Sukhrob Khamdamov shared joyful news with his fans. The artist announced on his social media page that he was awarded the "El-yurt fidokori" (Devotee of the Nation) badge on July 5.

The singer expressed his sincere gratitude, stating that he considers this award a great honor and responsibility.

"05.07.2026. Thank God for this! Many thanks for finding me worthy of the 'El-yurt fidokori' award. I am very happy with such attention. May God grant that I continue to be worthy of such awards in the future. I also sincerely congratulate all my colleagues who received titles along with me and wish them great success," wrote Sukhrob Khamdamov.

The singer's post quickly caught the attention of fans and art enthusiasts. The number of people congratulating him on his new award in the comments is growing. Many are wishing the artist good health, creative heights, and new successes, highly appreciating his contribution to Uzbek art.

This award is seen as further recognition of Sukhrob Khamdamov's many years of creative work, his dedication to art, and his selfless labor.

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Sukhrob KhamdamovEl-yurt fidokori
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