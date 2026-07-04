Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez launches her first clothing brand

·0·Culture
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez launches her first clothing brand

Georgina Rodriguez announced the creation of her personal clothing brand. This is her first independent project in the fashion industry.

The new brand focuses on everyday dresses, modern-style clothes, and high-quality designs. Georgina stated that the project's idea has been important to her for a long time and that she had been preparing for a long time to implement it.

The first collection is expected to go on sale soon. For now, no information has been provided on where the brand's products will be sold and the full composition of the collection.

The news sparked interest among Georgina Rodriguez's fans and those interested in the fashion industry. Now the main focus is on the presentation of the brand's first products.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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