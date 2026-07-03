Jahongir Otajonov confirms he has remarried and become a father (video)

Videos regarding singer Jahongir Otajonov getting married once again and having a child have sparked widespread discussion on social media. In a conversation with Laziza Toymuhamedova, host of the "Lazizashokuz" project, the artist answered several questions about his personal life.

During the interview, the journalist jokingly asked the singer:

— "You got married, why didn't you invite us to the wedding?"

Jahongir Otajonov replied:

— "We didn't have a wedding; we just had the marriage ceremony (nikoh)."

Laziza Toymuhamedova then added with a laugh:

— "Well, at least I could have come to congratulate you with a gift."

To this, the singer responded:

— "God willing, we will invite you later."

During the conversation, Laziza Toymuhamedova also congratulated the artist on the birth of his child.

— "You have a newborn, congratulations!" Jahongir Otajonov expressed his gratitude by saying, "Thank you."

Following this, the host asked what name had been given to the baby. The singer revealed that his child was named Afra.

— "What is the meaning of this name?" the artist replied to the question:

— "It means soil," he answered briefly.

The video has gone viral on social media and was warmly received by fans. In the comments, many followers sincerely congratulated Jahongir Otajonov on the happy event in his family and praised the name Afra as a beautiful and unique choice for his daughter.