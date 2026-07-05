'Michael' Movie Becomes the Highest-Grossing Biopic in History

The film 'Michael', directed by Antoine Fuqua, has become the highest-grossing biographical film in history, earning $977 million at the global box office. This was reported by Variety.

According to reports, the movie earned $370.2 million in US theaters and $607 million in international markets. In doing so, the film surpassed the results of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' ($975 million) and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' ($911 million).

The image of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is portrayed in the film by his nephew, Jaafar Jackson. Film critics noted that the movie did not dwell on the most controversial events of the artist's life. Instead, the creators focused the audience's attention on concert scenes, reconstructions of famous performances, and musical numbers.

The movie 'Michael' tells the story of the legendary singer's childhood and youth, his relationships with his brothers and his strict father Joe Jackson, his activities as part of The Jackson 5, and the beginning of his solo career.

Additionally, the film depicts how Michael Jackson rose to the global music stage, created his famous hit songs, and first demonstrated the legendary 'Moonwalk' dance move during the performance of the song 'Billie Jean'. The film also stars Juliano Valdi, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Kaylin Darrell Jones, and Laura Harrier.