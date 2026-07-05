Imron premieres song and music video "Ana bo‘lmasa" (video)

Singer Imron has finally released his new song and accompanying music video titled "Ana bo‘lmasa," which his fans have long awaited. The premiere took place today, July 5, at 19:00 on the singer's official YouTube channel.

Imron had previously announced the new creative project via his social media pages. Short teasers released before the premiere sparked significant interest among fans, further increasing anticipation for the full version of the song.

Listeners can now watch the full music video and listen to the song "Ana bo‘lmasa." Immediately following the premiere, fans began actively sharing their impressions on social media. Many are congratulating the singer on his latest work and leaving warm comments about the song and video.