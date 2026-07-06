Utkir Mengliyev awarded a new prize

·0·Culture
Utkir Mengliyev awarded a new prize

Actor Utkir Mengliyev shared some joyful news with his fans. The artist announced that he has been awarded the "Initiator of One's Profession" medal by the Ministry of Culture and Higher Education.

The actor announced this good news through his social media page, noting that the award brought him great pride and joy.

"Assalomu alaykum! I have been awarded the 'Initiator of One's Profession' medal by the Ministry of Culture and Higher Education. I am over the moon with their attention! Thank you! Grateful for everything!!!" wrote Utkir Mengliyev.

The actor's post quickly caught the attention of many fans and colleagues. The number of people sincerely congratulating the artist and highly praising his creative work in the comments is growing. Many wished the actor new achievements, robust health, and even greater success in the future.

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