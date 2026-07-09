The "Emmy" intrigue has begun: one series is vying for 25 nominations

·38·Culture
The "Emmy" intrigue has begun: one series is vying for 25 nominations

The American Television Academy has announced the nominees for the upcoming Emmy Awards. This year's list includes both expected favorites and surprising results for some major series.

The project that received the most nominations is a medical drama. The awards ceremony will be held on September 14 in Los Angeles.

"Pitt Hospital" has become the main favorite of the year

In terms of the number of nominations, the medical drama "Pitt Hospital" has taken the lead.

The series is competing for a total of 25 nominations. Among them is one of the most important categories — "Best Drama Series".

This result has made "Pitt Hospital" one of the main favorites for this year's Emmys.

"Tricks" and "Bay of Widows" are also in the top three

Second place went to the series "Tricks" with 24 nominations.

The top three is rounded out by "Bay of Widows". It will compete for 19 awards.

Thus, intense competition is expected between several series at this year's Emmys.

Nicolas Cage's project stood out in technical categories

The series "Spider-Noir" starring Nicolas Cage became a contender in 11 technical nomination categories.

This project was recognized more for its technical execution, visual, and production aspects than for its main acting or dramatic categories.

Unexpected result for "Stranger Things"

Notably, the series "Stranger Things" did not receive a single nomination in the main categories.

Usually, such projects with large audiences are more discussed around the Emmys. This time, however, the series remained on the sidelines of the main competition.

Michael J. Fox received his first Emmy nomination

"Back to the Future" star Michael J. Fox also drew special attention.

He received his first Emmy nomination for his episodic role in the third season of the series "Shrinking".

Who is in the main acting nominations?

The following actors will compete for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

  • Noah Wyle — "Pitt Hospital";

  • Sterling K. Brown — "Paradise";

  • Gary Oldman — "Slow Horses";

  • Mark Ruffalo — "The Task";

  • Rufus Sewell — "The Diplomat".

In the "Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series" category, Rhea Seehorn, Zendaya, Keri Russell, Chase Infiniti, and Carrie Coon were among the nominees.

Now all eyes are on September 14

The Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 14 in Los Angeles.

The list of nominations has been announced, and now the main question remains: will "Pitt Hospital" be able to turn its 25 nominations into actual wins, or will an unexpected series come out on top at this year's gala?

Los AngelesNicolas CageMichael J. FoxStranger Things
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