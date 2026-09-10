Nubia executive shares thoughts on Apple's new smartphone

·36·Technology
Nubia executive shares thoughts on Apple's new smartphone

Apple has introduced its first foldable phone, and this innovation has sparked heated discussions in the tech world. One of the key features of this device, called iPhone Duo, is the special camera located under the display. While this solution is receiving widespread recognition in the market, representatives of a competing company have shared their views on the matter. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com, Zhang Lei, Vice President of ZTE Corporation and General Manager of Nubia's flagship products, published a special article regarding the under-display camera design of the iPhone Duo model. He noted that Apple's implementation of this technology is commendable and proves once again that the path chosen by ZTE seven years ago was the right one.

Technological development and pixel density

At the same time, the Nubia executive pointed out that modern devices have surpassed Apple's product in implementing this technology. According to him, the under-display camera is visible on the iPhone Duo's color display when it is turned off. The expert compared this to the Axon 30 model released in 2020, recalling that at that time, the pixel density of the screen's color area was 200 PPI, not 400 PPI.

Nowadays, the Nubia Z80 Ultra model has brought this figure to the 400 PPI level. As a result, it has become almost impossible to notice the under-display camera on modern Nubia flagships.

Other aspects of iPhone Duo

After the device reached users for the first time, some of its shortcomings also emerged. In particular, as seen in initial photos, the crease is clearly visible on the phone's large 7.6-inch internal screen. This means that there is still much work to be done on foldable screen technology.

Nevertheless, internet users and reviewers are praising the attractive and smooth screen animations in the new device's interface. As always, Apple has paid special attention to the harmony of software and visual design.

These debates indicate that competition in the foldable smartphone and under-display camera market segment will further intensify. Each manufacturer is striving to improve its solutions and provide users with the most perfect design.

NubiaAppleiPhone DuoZTESmartphones
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Abror Shuhratov
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