Famous actor Utkir Mengliyev married off his daughter

It is a joyful day in the family of Utkir Mengliyev, a well-known actor in Uzbek art. The artist married off his daughter and celebrated her happy day surrounded by relatives and colleagues.

Actors of the Uzbek National Academic Drama Theater also gathered at the wedding ceremony to share in their colleague's joy.

It is reported that the send-off ceremony for Utkir Mengliyev's daughter was held in a sincere and upbeat atmosphere. Relatives wished the young family happiness, harmony, and a prosperous life.

We wish the newly formed family robust health and many years of happiness.