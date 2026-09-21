Rayan Cherki says it is an honor to play under Zinedine Zidane

France national team and Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki has expressed his delight at being called up to the first training camp under legendary manager Zinedine Zidane. According to Goal.com, the 23-year-old is eagerly anticipating the start of a new era for the national team and emphasized that playing under Zinedine Zidane is a huge honor for him. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently, the legendary former France national team player and former Real Madrid head coach is preparing for his debut with the national side. During the current international break, Zinedine Zidane will officially lead the France national team, which is considered a historic event for the country's football community.

Manchester City attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki has been included in the first squad selected by Zinedine Zidane. The 23-year-old, who has already made 14 appearances and scored 2 goals for the France national team, has managed to secure a spot in the main squad.

Rayan Cherki and Zinedine Zidane: The start of a new era

The desire to play under Zinedine Zidane, one of the living legends of French football, is inspiring the younger generation. Rayan Cherki, a former product of the Lyon academy, did not hide his eagerness to begin the training process.

In an interview with Canal+, Rayan Cherki stated: "It is an honor to work with a new head coach, especially Zinedine Zidane. We are looking forward to starting work with him and truly enjoying this experience."

Rayan Cherki, who has been performing well for Manchester City, arrives at the national team in excellent form. In the last round of the English Premier League, his team won 5-3 against Sunderland, and the young midfielder managed to score a goal in that match.

The player, who has been showing consistent performance for Manchester City this season, currently has 4 goals and 2 assists in all competitions. In the English championship alone, he has found the back of the net 3 times in 5 matches.

Now all attention is focused on Zinedine Zidane and the France national team under his leadership. As the coach begins preparations for his first international match, the players have started gathering to learn the new coach's tactical ideas.