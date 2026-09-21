AI to call debtors: AI Call Center being launched across Uzbekistan

·2·Uzbekistan
AI to call debtors: AI Call Center being launched across Uzbekistan

A new phase of introducing advanced digital technologies into the process of working with citizens and entrepreneurs has begun in Uzbekistan's tax administration system. The Tax Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan is introducing a special "AI Call Center" system based on artificial intelligence to establish communication with taxpayers and recover overdue debts. The new digital system calls citizens who have tax arrears without human intervention, through a fully automated voice robot, and provides detailed information about the existing debt amount and terms of payment.

The project was initially tested in a pilot mode regarding property tax debtors in the Gallaorol district of the Jizzakh region and showed higher efficiency than expected: exactly 52 percent of taxpayers who received calls from the robot immediately and fully settled their debts. Due to these huge results in the test, the Tax Committee decided to expand the technology across all regions of the country. So, from which number does the robot call, how should citizens react to these calls, and to what extent will the new digital system ease the burden on public servants?

"Number 71-202-23-23, 52% result and voice robot": Important details of the project

Official facts and figures on the Tax Committee's new innovative project:

  • Special official number: Artificial intelligence calls to citizens are made via a single official phone number 71-202-23-23;

  • Test in Gallaorol: Calls were made to property tax debtors in the Gallaorol district of the Jizzakh region, chosen as a pilot project;

  • Record-breaking payment level: 52 percent of citizens who interacted with the voice assistant completely paid off their debts without any enforcement measures;

  • Reduction of staff workload: Due to the robot executing thousands of calls simultaneously, unnecessary manual labor and paperwork of state tax inspectors will be sharply reduced;

  • Implementation nationwide: Following the successful experience, the system is being launched massively against debts in Tashkent city and all regions.

Working with taxpayers: Comparison of traditional method and AI system

Indicators of changes in debt notification:

Criteria and directions

Traditional method (Inspectors' labor)

New AI Call Center system

Communication method

Calls from inspectors or paper notices

Automated call via intelligent voice robot

Contact number

Various personal or landline numbers

Single official number: 71-202-23-23

Test efficiency

Long term and low payment dynamics

52 percent of callers paid the debt in full

Coverage speed

Calling a limited number of people per day

Reaching thousands of taxpayers within minutes

Human factor and error

Subjective approach and misunderstandings

Delivery of precise and clear official financial information

Economy and digitalization expertise: Why was the AI Call Center needed?

Key conclusions of information technology and tax system experts:

  • Psychological barrier and timely reminder: Many citizens do not deliberately refuse to pay taxes, but simply forget the deadlines; the polite artificial intelligence call allows debts to be paid before they reach court or the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau (MIB);

  • Saving state expenditures: Costs for printing paper letters, sending them by mail, and warning door-to-door are reduced to zero;

  • Clear filter against fraud: By announcing the single 71-202-23-23 number, the Tax Committee aims to prevent fraudulent calls coming from various suspicious numbers;

  • Replenishing local budgets: Property and land taxes go directly to district and city budgets, which accelerates the financing of road, school, and kindergarten improvements.

The application of artificial intelligence in the tax system has become another big step towards "smart" management of public services in Uzbekistan.

In your opinion, can artificial intelligence warning calls train citizens to pay taxes on time? If you also receive a call from the 71-202-23-23 number, are you ready to interact with the robot? Leave your personal feedback in the comments and share this important news about the official number with all your close ones and entrepreneurial acquaintances so as not to incur extra fines!

Tax CommitteeAI Call Center71-202-23-23Gallaorol
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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