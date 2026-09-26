11 football clubs in Uzbekistan to be transferred to entrepreneurs

11 clubs of the Uzbekistan Super League will be put up for tender to be transferred on the basis of trust management to entrepreneurs. The new system is aimed at attracting private funds and modern management to clubs on a broader scale.

Which clubs will be transferred to management?

The tender covers the clubs "Bunyodkor", "Bukhara", "Dinamo", "Kyzylkum", "Navbahor", "Nasaf", "Neftchi", "Lokomotiv", "Mashal", AGMK, and "Pakhtakor".

According to the requirement, entrepreneurs or groups of entrepreneurs wishing to trust-manage the clubs must invest sponsorship funds in the amount of at least 20 percent of the professional club's total annual expenses.

What privileges will be granted to entrepreneurs?

A number of reliefs are provided for entrepreneurs who take clubs under their management:

tax benefits on corporate income tax for certain sponsorship funds channeled into club activities;

tax benefits on personal income tax for players and a 1 percent social tax rate;

the opportunity to obtain a loan for up to 5 years at a 14 percent interest rate for purchasing the club or constructing and repairing sports facilities;

a 50 percent discount on advertising products and services of the entrepreneur on central and regional TV channels within the MTRK system.

The new approach is aimed at increasing the financial stability of the clubs, expanding private sector participation in management, and developing football infrastructure.