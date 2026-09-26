Sharp TVs start failing en masse in China

Massive malfunctions have occurred in Sharp TVs across China, sparking outrage among thousands of users. Consumers in the country are facing issues with devices suddenly freezing, displaying a blue screen (BSOD), or failing to boot the system entirely. This technical failure highlights how dependent modern home appliances are on software updates and the consequences of errors. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, customers are observing the same unusual patterns on their devices. Some users have complained that turning the TV off and on does not change the situation. Others noted that the device freezes during the last second of the startup advertisement and then stops responding completely. This situation is causing serious inconvenience in daily use, wasting the time of millions of consumers.

Official response from Sharp

Once the situation arose, many customers contacted the company's official online store and customer support service. Sharp representatives explained that this mass failure is not related to physical damage to individual devices. The problem was caused by errors during the company's internal system update and modernization process, affecting many users across the country.

Company representatives stated that the technical team is working hard to resolve the issue and that the TVs will return to their normal operating mode soon. However, customers have also raised serious objections regarding the quality of service at support centers. In particular, network users were highly dissatisfied that the support service is constantly busy and operators are simply hanging up instead of listening to the problem.

Recommendations and temporary solutions for users

Sharp's technical service strongly advised consumers not to disassemble the devices or attempt to reset them to factory settings on their own. Nevertheless, experienced users have found and shared temporary recovery methods for some models online. These include:

On TVs with voice control, it is recommended to try saying the command "open settings".

On some models, it is possible to access quick settings through the input source selection menu to restore the system.

Experts note that remote software updates released by manufacturers do not always go smoothly. This case with Sharp serves as another reminder of how carefully major technology brands must manage their servers and update processes. For now, users have no choice but to wait for the company's final patch and official fix.