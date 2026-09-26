Man who beat his wife in Nishon sentenced to two years in prison (video)

A man who committed domestic violence against his wife in the Nishon district of Kashkadarya region has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment.

According to court documents, the victimized woman had been living with the man in a common-law marriage. Due to a domestic disagreement, they got into a fight at one of the retail stores in Nishon district.

During the altercation, the man struck his spouse on the head, face, and various parts of her body with his hands and kicked her with his feet.

In court, the man stated that he had been married four times and has a total of six children. The victim was his fourth spouse.

The man admitted to slapping his wife once or twice during one of their domestic quarrels and expressed remorse for his actions.

The court found the man guilty of the violence committed in the store and sentenced him to two years in prison.