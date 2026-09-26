Shahriyor Makhkamov brings gold medal to Uzbekistan in Aichi-Nagoya

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Shahriyor Makhkamov brings gold medal to Uzbekistan in Aichi-Nagoya

September 26 began with another gold medal for the Uzbekistan delegation at the Asian Games taking place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. In canoe sprint competitions, Shahriyor Makhkamov left all his rivals behind in the men's 500m single event, becoming the Asian Games champion.

This victory brought the number of gold medals won by the Uzbekistan delegation at the competition to 8. The total medal count reached 33.

Shahriyor Makhkamov — Asian Games Champion

On September 26, the men's 500m single canoe sprint event concluded with one of the most joyful results for the Uzbekistan delegation.

Makhkamov demonstrated a high pace over the short distance and crossed the finish line first. Thus, the Uzbek athlete won the gold medal of the Asian Games.

The championship in the 500m single event turned Shahriyor Makhkamov into one of the next Uzbek heroes of Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Every second is of decisive importance in canoe sprint competitions. Therefore, the victory in the 500-meter distance demonstrates not only the final result, but also the athlete's speed, technique, and stability throughout the competition.

The 8th gold for Uzbekistan

Shahriyor Makhkamov's victory became the 8th gold medal for the Uzbekistan delegation at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Throughout the competition, Uzbek athletes have been among the medalists in various sports. On September 26, the medal treasury was enriched with another gold.

Currently, the total medal count of the Uzbekistan delegation is as follows:

Medal

Count

Gold

8

Silver

16

Bronze

9

Total

33

Thus, Uzbek athletes have won 33 medals in Aichi-Nagoya.

September 26 began with gold for Uzbekistan

The next day of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya started with another joyful news for Uzbek fans.

Canoe sprinter Shahriyor Makhkamov's championship brought the number of gold medals in the delegation's tally to eight. His victory in the 500m single event once again demonstrated Uzbekistan's achievements in this sport.

Remarkably, considering that the competition is still ongoing, the medal treasury of the Uzbekistan delegation may expand further on September 26.

Every new start in Aichi-Nagoya provides another opportunity for medals for Uzbek athletes. And Makhkamov's gold medal started this day with a championship for Uzbekistan.

Shahriyor MakhkamovAichi-Nagoya 2026Asian Gamescanoe sprint
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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