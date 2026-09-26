Samsung reduces budget Galaxy smartphone bundle and removes USB-C cable

·37·Technology
Samsung reduces budget Galaxy smartphone bundle and removes USB-C cable

South Korean company Samsung has decided to further reduce the contents of its budget smartphone retail boxes. According to ixbt.com, buyers of the Galaxy A07s and Galaxy A08 models will find neither a charging brick nor a USB-C cable inside. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This change was first spotted by well-known blogger Izzi Boye during an unboxing of the Galaxy A08. The new device boxes contain only the smartphone itself, a quick start guide, and a SIM ejector tool. This move indicates that it may lead to additional costs for buyers of devices in the budget segment.

As a reminder, Samsung began removing charging bricks from the box starting with the flagship Galaxy S21 generation. However, even after that, the USB-C cable remained an essential part of the package. Now, the company's decision to abandon this last charging accessory is sparking major discussions in the tech market.

New standards in the budget segment

The severity of this decision is clear when making comparisons. For instance, the standard Galaxy A07 model is still supplied with a USB-C cable in the box. Therefore, the Galaxy A07s and the newer Galaxy A08 models are becoming the first budget devices to require users to purchase the brick and cable separately.

The Galaxy A07s, which went on sale in some markets on September 7th of this year, is essentially an updated version of its predecessor, equipped with the Android 16 operating system and a MediaTek Helio G99+ processor out of the box. The Galaxy A08, a 2026 4G smartphone, showcases even more advanced technical specifications.

Specifically, the Galaxy A08 is priced at approximately $115 for the base 4/64 GB version and around $135 for the 6/128 GB variant. This device is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99+ chip, LPDDR5X memory, a 6.7-inch screen with HD+ resolution, and a 6000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Additionally, its body is protected against dust and moisture according to the IP64 standard.

Given the device's starting price of approximately $115, the absence of a cable in the package is particularly noticeable. Now, buyers who do not have compatible accessories will have to purchase these items separately.

SamsungGalaxy A08Galaxy A07sSmartphoneTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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