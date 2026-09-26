What rank did Tashkent take in the ranking of world cities?

·52·Uzbekistan
What rank did Tashkent take in the ranking of world cities?

Tashkent took 343rd place in Oxford Economics' 2026 “Global Cities Index” ranking. The capital of Uzbekistan climbed 128 positions in a year, recording the third result among Central Asian cities.

In the ranking, 1000 cities of the world were evaluated based on five main indicators: economy, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance.

Among Central Asian cities, the highest results belong to Kazakhstan. Almaty took 265th place, and Astana took 281st place. Tashkent is located after them with 343rd place. Bishkek recorded 461st, Ashgabat 668th, and Dushanbe 672nd places.

Tashkent's result has significantly improved compared to last year. The capital rose from 471st place in 2025 to 343rd place, climbing 128 positions in a year.

Results in economy and human capital contributed significantly to the city's overall indicator. Tashkent took 188th place with 54.7 points in economy, and 108th place with 61.5 points in human capital. This put Tashkent among the top 20 percent of world cities in the human capital direction.

However, indicators of quality of life, environment, and governance recorded relatively low results. Tashkent was recorded in 644th place in quality of life with 47.5 points, 806th place in environment, and 825th place in governance.

The quality of life indicator covers population well-being and satisfaction, financial status, health, and access to urban infrastructure. In governance, the stability of urban institutions, quality of regulation, and conditions created for the population and business are evaluated.

Oxford Economics indicated Tashkent's geographical location and skilled workforce as its main advantages. At the same time, relatively low GDP per capita, the risk of losing qualified personnel to high-income countries, and water scarcity were noted as main problems.

Tashkent was also included among the “cities to watch” that may grow rapidly in the future.

In the overall ranking, New York took first place. London, Paris, Seattle, and San Francisco took the subsequent positions. Cities that recorded high results in the ranking are mainly distinguished by strong economic potential, skilled population, quality of life, and developed infrastructure.

TashkentOxford EconomicsGlobal Cities Index
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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